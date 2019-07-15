Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) and SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) and SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Hospitals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare Corporation 23 0.11 N/A -0.17 0.00 SunLink Health Systems Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenet Healthcare Corporation and SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenet Healthcare Corporation and SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 0% SunLink Health Systems Inc. 0.00% -15.3% -9.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.67 beta indicates that Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival SunLink Health Systems Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. SunLink Health Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenet Healthcare Corporation and SunLink Health Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0 6 1 2.14 SunLink Health Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.14 is Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 54.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenet Healthcare Corporation and SunLink Health Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares. Competitively, 8.9% are SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenet Healthcare Corporation -1% -27.57% -11.33% -20.54% -36.6% 21.88% SunLink Health Systems Inc. -3.7% 0% 24.97% 32.2% 19.08% 36.84%

For the past year Tenet Healthcare Corporation was less bullish than SunLink Health Systems Inc.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors SunLink Health Systems Inc.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. It also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; tertiary care services, including open-heart surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosciences; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, the company offers ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and short-stay surgical hospitals, as well as AspenÂ’s hospitals and clinics; healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions; and microhospitals, physician practices, and health plans. Further, it provides accounts receivable and health information management, and revenue integrity and patient financial services; patient communications and engagement services; and clinical integration, financial risk management, and population health management services. As of February 27, 2017, the company operated 80 general acute care hospitals, 20 short-stay surgical hospitals, and approximately 470 outpatient centers, as well as 239 ambulatory surgery, 34 urgent care, and 21 imaging centers in the United States; and 9 private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia. This segment also leases the emergency department and auxiliary space of a closed hospital facility in Georgia to a non-affiliated healthcare operator; owns and leases medical office buildings; and owns and rents a closed hospital building for medical office. The Specialty Pharmacy segment offers specialty and institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment and retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.