Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) and Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) and Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Hospitals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare Corporation 23 0.12 N/A -0.17 0.00 Select Medical Holdings Corporation 15 0.42 N/A 1.07 15.60

Table 1 demonstrates Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 0% Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenet Healthcare Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 29.33% and an $28 average target price. Select Medical Holdings Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 10.97% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Tenet Healthcare Corporation is looking more favorable than Select Medical Holdings Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Select Medical Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.8% respectively. 1.3% are Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenet Healthcare Corporation 17.09% 20.26% 10.61% 6.99% -37.03% 37.51% Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.24% 8.98% 17.56% 8.42% -16.92% 9.06%

For the past year Tenet Healthcare Corporation has stronger performance than Select Medical Holdings Corporation

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. It also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; tertiary care services, including open-heart surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosciences; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, the company offers ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and short-stay surgical hospitals, as well as AspenÂ’s hospitals and clinics; healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions; and microhospitals, physician practices, and health plans. Further, it provides accounts receivable and health information management, and revenue integrity and patient financial services; patient communications and engagement services; and clinical integration, financial risk management, and population health management services. As of February 27, 2017, the company operated 80 general acute care hospitals, 20 short-stay surgical hospitals, and approximately 470 outpatient centers, as well as 239 ambulatory surgery, 34 urgent care, and 21 imaging centers in the United States; and 9 private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.