Tenet Healthcare Com New (THC) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Position by $604,220 as Market Value Rose; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Holder Discovery Capital Management Trimmed by $3.64 Million Its Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 191,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 5.91M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.90 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.89 million shares traded or 24.98% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp Com New (THC) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 30,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 12,693 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 42,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 842,794 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc Com by 11,748 shares to 16,287 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunopta Inc Com (NASDAQ:STKL) by 247,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Axt Inc Com (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 87,100 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 265,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).