Tenet Healthcare (Call) (THC) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $30.10 Million; Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Upped Holding by $7.73 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 809.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 64,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 8,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.46. About 329,870 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) (THC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.80 million, down from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 12.07% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 3.20M shares traded or 109.98% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,566 are held by Trexquant Inv L P. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 51,800 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,679 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 56,555 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 496,230 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Kepos Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 12,133 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Ser Corporation has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 22 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 6,647 shares. Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 12,394 shares. 2,913 are owned by World Asset Incorporated. New England Rech & has 2,550 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 2,185 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 58,880 shares stake.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.01 million activity. Murphy Patrick Michael had sold 400 shares worth $57,104 on Friday, February 8.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dean Foods Co New (NYSE:DF) by 304,071 shares to 194,325 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,060 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.39 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

