Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Reaches $15.56 After 4.00% Up Move; Covington Capital Management Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Covington Capital Management increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 59.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 3,859 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Covington Capital Management holds 10,327 shares with $1.64M value, up from 6,468 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $118.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.02. About 2.04M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 2.96M shares traded. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $25.44B company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $16.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TME worth $1.02B more.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $25.44 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 48.02 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.

