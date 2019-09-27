Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Reaches $12.51 After 6.00% Down Move; MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 21.08% above currents $71.03 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. See MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) latest ratings:

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 4.06 million shares traded. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $20.42B company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $11.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TME worth $1.23 billion less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory L P reported 0% stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 7,208 shares. Century Inc accumulated 3.14M shares. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,677 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 15,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 2,225 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Haverford Trust reported 5,040 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 30,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd reported 69,485 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 69,105 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 300,216 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Art Limited Co has 4,181 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 183,671 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

Among 3 analysts covering Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares has $1800 highest and $16.9000 lowest target. $17.63’s average target is 40.93% above currents $12.51 stock price. Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares had 5 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Bank of America.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $20.42 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 38.6 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.