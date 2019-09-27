Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Comparison side by side

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group 14 44.86 109.14M 0.17 82.01 Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 32.55M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Remark Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 801,910,360.03% 5.6% 4.7% Remark Holdings Inc. 3,650,330,828.75% 109.8% -17.5%

Liquidity

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Remark Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Tencent Music Entertainment Group therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Remark Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 3 3.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 35.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Remark Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 21.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94% Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46%

For the past year Tencent Music Entertainment Group had bullish trend while Remark Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Remark Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.