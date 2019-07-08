Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Comparing side by side

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.16 88.23 Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Qutoutiao Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Qutoutiao Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 0% 0% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qutoutiao Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Tencent Music Entertainment Group therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Qutoutiao Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 1 3.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s upside potential is 32.41% at a $20.1 average target price. On the other hand, Qutoutiao Inc.’s potential upside is 221.84% and its average target price is $14. Based on the data delivered earlier, Qutoutiao Inc. is looking more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares and 0.7% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tencent Music Entertainment Group -12.04% -17.55% -8.82% 0% 0% 9.46% Qutoutiao Inc. -6.66% -32.61% -53.37% -1.17% 0% -7.24%

For the past year Tencent Music Entertainment Group had bullish trend while Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.