Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES (KALTF) Shorts Down By 58.97%

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF) had a decrease of 58.97% in short interest. KALTF’s SI was 59,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 58.97% from 145,500 shares previously. With 688,900 avg volume, 0 days are for KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s short sellers to cover KALTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.03. About 2,200 shares traded. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 12 after the close.TME’s profit would be $130.64M giving it 43.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 5.63 million shares traded. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $12.97 million. It is developing a clinical-stage cannabidiol medicine to prevent and treat graft versus host diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis and acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $22.49 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 42.5 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.

Among 3 analysts covering Tencent Music (NYSE:TME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tencent Music has $20.1 highest and $16.9000 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is 33.12% above currents $13.77 stock price. Tencent Music had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.