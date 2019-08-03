Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased Conocophillips (COP) Holding By $2.02 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 5.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 30,673 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 599,635 shares with $40.07 million value, up from 568,962 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $62.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 12 after the close.TME’s profit would be $130.64 million giving it 44.13 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 3.05M shares traded. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $23.06 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 43.58 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.

Among 2 analysts covering Tencent Music (NYSE:TME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tencent Music had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 16 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Societe Generale maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $77 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26.

