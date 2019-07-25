Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; Harding Loevner LP Cut By $42.28 Million Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding

Analysts expect Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. TCEHY’s profit would be $2.95B giving it 38.04 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Tencent Holdings Limited’s analysts see 10.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 2.12 million shares traded. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) stake by 85.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 939,547 shares as Banco Macro Sa (BMA)’s stock declined 21.86%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 158,276 shares with $7.24 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Banco Macro Sa now has $4.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 466,344 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $448.23 billion. The firm operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others divisions. It has a 34.81 P/E ratio. It offers online/mobile games, community VAS, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms; instant messaging services; and online literature services.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 27,329 shares to 2.41M valued at $72.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Linde Plc stake by 52,046 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

