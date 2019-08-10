Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 13.85 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 4 2.80

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 average price target and a 9.39% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Xencor Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.