Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

This is a contrast between Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 2.46% respectively. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.