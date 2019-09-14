Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 156.70 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.