Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

This is a contrast between Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.75 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential downside is -5.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.