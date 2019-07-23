Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 77 809.62 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $81.33, with potential downside of -23.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.