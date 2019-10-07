Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 14 -0.17 38.82M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,010,338.79% -175.2% -156.5% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 271,089,385.47% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.