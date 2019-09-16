Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Since Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.91 N/A -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $25, which is potential 369.92% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.