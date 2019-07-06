Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

A 1.3 beta indicates that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.06 beta.

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 8.6% respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.