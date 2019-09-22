Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, which is potential 54.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.