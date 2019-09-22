Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.