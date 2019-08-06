Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.