Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Contrasting side by side

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.90 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.