Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Soligenix Inc. has 14.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.