Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and has 13 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 35.2% respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. Comparatively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.