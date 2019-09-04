Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparing side by side

Since Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.62 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 19.6% respectively. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Pulmatrix Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.