Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparing side by side

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.4 and it happens to be 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 396.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 31.2%. About 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.