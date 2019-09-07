Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11. The Current Ratio of rival Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.