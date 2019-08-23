Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Comparison side by side

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 79.13 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20.31, with potential upside of 169.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.