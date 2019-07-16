Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 14.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.80% -165.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.