Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.5 and 14.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.57% and its average price target is $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.