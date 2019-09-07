Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 11 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $96, with potential upside of 90.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.