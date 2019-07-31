Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Contrasting side by side

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.48 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s 107.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.33 consensus price target and a 57.22% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 78.3% respectively. About 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.