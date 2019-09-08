Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Contrasting side by side

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.71 average target price and a 126.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 80.11% respectively. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.