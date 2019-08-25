Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.10 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ChromaDex Corporation’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.