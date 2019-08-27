Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 105.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 76.5% respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.73%. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.