Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.84 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 359.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 98.7% respectively. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.