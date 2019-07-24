Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Comparing side by side

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67 4.72 N/A 1.30 53.14

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential -7.87% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.3% and 82.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.