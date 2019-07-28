Tenaris (TS) Holding Raised by Westwood Global Investments Llc; Penn Capital Management Co Holds Holding in United Rentals (URI)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 8,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 4,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30 million shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 2.02M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 200,594 shares to 31,923 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 66,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,395 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,646 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 0.32% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,153 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 4,653 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc reported 12,626 shares stake. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hillsdale owns 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,070 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt holds 3,005 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp reported 946 shares. The New York-based Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pitcairn Com reported 3,059 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 4,199 shares. 54,875 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 56,236 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

