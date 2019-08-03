Tenaris (TS) Holding Has Lifted by Westwood Global Investments Llc; As United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined, Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $811,950

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 54,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 576,313 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, down from 630,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 294,289 shares traded or 145.48% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 4.47 million shares traded or 111.90% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25,110 shares to 469,190 shares, valued at $28.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 28,826 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 118,052 shares. Foundry Lc reported 365,855 shares stake. 122,989 are owned by Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Stadium Capital Limited Liability Company holds 170,965 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 7,241 shares. Pnc Fin has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ancora Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,370 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 157,012 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 14,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Company holds 15,707 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 315,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 6,543 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $517,034 activity. $216,285 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Friday, February 22. The insider Hogan Michael bought 1,500 shares worth $21,630. $6,446 worth of stock was bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, February 22. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of stock or 580 shares.

