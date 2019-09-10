Tenaris (TS) Holder Westwood Global Investments Has Boosted Holding by $7.62 Million; Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Share Value Rose While Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $59.58 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 863,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.03M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 48,789 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 379,864 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 223,026 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 15,902 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Assetmark reported 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company reported 20,553 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Co holds 4,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Retail Bank has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 3,132 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo holds 27,300 shares. 301 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Voya Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 8,307 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN) by 16,840 shares to 175,540 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 18,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Short Income.

