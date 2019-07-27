Tenaris S A (TS) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Has Lowered Its Position by $906,332; Wells Fargo & Company Increased Its Techtarget (TTGT) Stake by $5.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 561.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 319,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,667 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 56,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $652.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 160,428 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 68.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 32,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,677 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 47,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 2.02 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 43,693 shares to 62,807 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 20,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 4,156 shares. 568,038 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. 7,051 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com. 510,082 are held by Natl Bank Of America De. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 376,667 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 28,141 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc has 373,047 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Blackrock owns 3.14M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 11,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 39,968 shares. Granahan Invest Inc Ma has invested 0.33% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). D E Shaw Communication holds 0% or 30,618 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity accumulated 0.01% or 70,160 shares.

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TS’s profit will be $209.30M for 18.09 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

