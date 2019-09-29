Tenaris S A (TS) Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Position by $74.37 Million as Share Value Declined; Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $6.94 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.24 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.53M, up from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 3.52M shares traded or 31.00% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 41.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 37,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 129,460 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.92 million, up from 91,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “General Shareholders Meeting approves delisting of Tenaris’s shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenaris Has The Right Ammo To Stay Steady – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris announces the convening of General Shareholders Meeting to consider the delisting of its shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris wins $1.9B ADNOC tubulars contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 113,408 shares to 7.60M shares, valued at $385.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 356,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 390,200 shares to 170,676 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 22,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,687 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).