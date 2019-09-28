Tenaris S A (TS) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Raised Its Position; Merck & Company (MRK) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed Its Stake by $464,302 as Shares Rose

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 14.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.93M, up from 12.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 3.52M shares traded or 31.62% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc. (MRK) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 5,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 100,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 106,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises nearly 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 578,695 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $612.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.06 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

