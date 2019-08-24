Tenaris S A (TS) Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Raised Its Holding; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Raised Its Position in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $2.42 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 189.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 46,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 71,597 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 24,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.68M shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 78,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.33 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.38 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 48,385 shares. Huntington Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Bailard reported 8,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 161,622 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 757,143 shares in its portfolio. 13,730 were accumulated by Profund Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw holds 369,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And has 135,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 17,099 shares. 92,641 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 200 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 37,554 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 63,731 shares. New York-based New Amsterdam Limited Liability Corp Ny has invested 1.97% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 9,900 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 285,090 shares to 702,275 shares, valued at $48.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 27,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,681 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid PBF Energy’s (NYSE:PBF) Painful 54% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Energy (PBF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 18,693 shares to 100,497 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 12,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,220 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).