Tenaris S.A. (TS) Reaches $27.06 After 8.00% Up Move; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 89 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 62 sold and reduced equity positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 132.30 million shares, down from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 37.

The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 526,216 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOSThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $15.93 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $29.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TS worth $1.27B more.

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes steel pipe products and other related services for the energy industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $15.93 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, including casings and tubings, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular accessories, non-tubular accessories, and devices. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, such as top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, January 18. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TS’s profit will be $206.02M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 177,310 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

