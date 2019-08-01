Tenaris S.A. (TS) Reaches $24.13 After 4.00% Down Move; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Labs had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 13. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $162 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $145 target. See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $145 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $170 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140 New Target: $151 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 2.75 million shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $14.47 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $23.16 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TS worth $578.64M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 330,186 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 3,948 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Brown Advisory invested in 847,304 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Com invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp reported 9,559 shares. 56 are owned by Prelude Limited Liability Co. 6,111 are held by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 8,496 shares. 166,134 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 174 shares. Natixis holds 0.13% or 143,659 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 17,000 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

The stock increased 1.48% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 61,515 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Blue-blooded crabs at heart of pharma dispute on drug testing – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research Models and Services , Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). It has a 30.77 P/E ratio. The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers.

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes steel pipe products and other related services for the energy industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $14.47 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, including casings and tubings, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular accessories, non-tubular accessories, and devices. It has a 16.11 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, such as top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report.