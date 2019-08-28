Tenaris S.A. (TS) Reaches $22.26 After 6.00% Up Move; Soroban Capital Partners LP Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 12.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 681,097 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 6.00 million shares with $530.41 million value, up from 5.32 million last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $98.39. About 252,452 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67

The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 569,456 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris's Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NXP Semi gains bull on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) fine ranging capabilities – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $110’s average target is 11.80% above currents $98.39 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA has $3300 highest and $17 lowest target. $25’s average target is 12.31% above currents $22.26 stock price. Tenaris SA had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.