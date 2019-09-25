Tenaris S.A. (TS) Reaches $20.65 After 6.00% Down Move; 5 Analysts Bullish E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 23.30% above currents $43.9 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of ETFC in report on Friday, August 9 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, July 19. See E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) latest ratings:

The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 501,249 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $12.27 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $19.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TS worth $736.02 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 20,204 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 53,358 shares. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 150 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 7,607 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2.04M were reported by Lord Abbett And Co Limited. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management & Rech Com holds 17,500 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd holds 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 10,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 866,547 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 32,739 shares. Kennedy holds 0.09% or 82,801 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 163 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested 0.1% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Axa reported 6,700 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 212,857 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $10.53 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TS’s profit will be $196.03 million for 15.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes steel pipe products and other related services for the energy industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $12.27 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, including casings and tubings, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular accessories, non-tubular accessories, and devices. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, such as top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.