Tenaris S A (TS) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined; As Western Un Co (WU) Stock Price Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Upped by $385,852 Its Holding

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 20,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 70,037 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 49,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 3.82M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 24,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 642,346 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90 million, down from 667,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 2.16 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Limited Company reported 61,426 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,210 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 726,554 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Investment invested in 0.36% or 57,408 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 48,005 shares. Franklin Resource reported 91,608 shares. Whitnell And has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 34,310 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 74,704 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 9.77 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,371 were accumulated by Blair William And Company Il. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 13,923 shares to 39,743 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,178 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 152,668 shares to 792,092 shares, valued at $87.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 81,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TS’s profit will be $194.66 million for 15.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

